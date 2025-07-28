Attala Man Arrested on Drug Charges at Checkpoint

Richard Palmertree was arrested by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 26, after coming through a checkpoint in the McCool area with a suspended license.

During the stop, deputies located methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle.

Palmertree was charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance (meth) with an enhancement for having the meth while in possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility, and his bond was set at $5,000.