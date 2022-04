Monday April 25, 2022

8:10 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 3120/Hesterville Road.

3:37 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy 35 and the Natchez Trace bridge when they received reports of a disturbance in progress there.

3:40 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a 4-wheeler riding up and down the roadway near the Center Road area.