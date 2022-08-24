HomeAttalaAttala Reports Several Trees Down, Plus Shoplifting and More

Attala Reports Several Trees Down, Plus Shoplifting and More

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

4:55 a.m. – Attala Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were notified about a vehicle that hydroplaned on Hwy 35 South.

5:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a tree down on Golf Course Road at Parkway Drive.

7:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 19 South near Zama blocking the entire roadway.

10:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shoplifter at Tractor Supply. The individual left but was spotted in the Parkway Plaza parking lot and was taken into custody.

12:11 p.m. – Attala Deputies were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 12 near the Attala/Choctaw County line.

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Lindon Drive regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

