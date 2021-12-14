Attala Self-Help Coop sponsors Angel Tree gifts at local school

Pictured: Mrs. Lora Fleming, LCE Lead Teacher/Interventionist, Rev. David Newell, ACSHC President and Ms. Shanika Hickman, LCE Principal

The Attala County Self-Help Cooperative (ACSHC) sponsored a version of Secret Santa Angel Tree gifting for some students at Long Creek Elementary School.

Ms. Hickman, Principal at Long Creek Elementary School, was delighted and willing to participate. Teachers in grades Pre-K through 6th grade nominated two students per class to be recipients of donated gifts just in time for Christmas.

The gifts consisting of clothes and toys were delivered to the school to be distributed before classes are dismissed for Christmas holidays.

The Attala County Self-Help Co-op also had a fundraiser raffle for a $200 gift certificate. The winner of this fundraiser was Mr. Dennis Malone of Sallis, MS.

Thanks to the ACSHC members and community for your support and cooperation in helping to make this organization a success.

If you would like to become a member or desire to take part in community activities of the Attala County Self-Help Co-op, contact Rev. David Newell, ACSHC President at 662.633.8346.