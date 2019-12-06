Attala Sheriff’s Department Arrests

On the morning of Wednesday December 4th 2019 Deputy Scott Chunn responded to a suspicious person on Attala Road 4142.

When the Deputy arrived in the area he identified two white males, Tony Guerrero and 38 year old Jeremy Gilbert.

Tony Guerrero fled from the Deputy on foot into a wooded area. After a short search he was located, placed under arrestest and charged with possession of a controlled substance – felony.

Jeremy Gilbert was charged with hindering prosecution – felony

Both were transported to Leake Correctional Facility.

In a separate incident on Thursday December 6th 2019 Deputy Chunn responded to McAdams in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

A suspect vehicle was identified and stopped by Investigator Mark Hill which resulted in recovery of a weapon.