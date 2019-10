The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary that took place in Attala County on 10/08/2019.

The suspect is a black male and was driving a Maroon Mercury Grand Marquis.

He is also suspected of burglaries in several other counties across North Central Mississippi.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477, online at http://www.p3tips.com or contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.