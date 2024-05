Wednesday, May 8, 2024 —

An 18-wheeler hauling fuel has crashed and overturned, spilling fuel onto Hwy 14 E.

Attala Sheriff’s Office warns that a portion of the highway between Attala Rd. 5202 and Attala Rd. 5128 will be closed for approximately four hours while the roadway is cleared

The driver of the overturned truck sustained only minor injuries. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.