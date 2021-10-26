Attala SO arrests two for armed robbery

On 10/05/2021 the Attala County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an armed robbery and assault that took place at a residence in rural Attala County.

Deputies discovered that the victim had been robbed at gunpoint by two subjects while at his residence.

The victim was assaulted during the robbery and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of both subjects believed to be involved.

Ashley Monique Johnson, a 35 year old B/F, was arrested on 10/21/2021 at Glendale Apartments in Kosciusko with the assistance of Kosciusko Police Department. Johnson was charged with Armed Robbery and placed in the Leake County Jail.

Kelvin Brown, a 36 year old B/M, was taken into custody on 10/22/2021 and was charged with Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. Brown was also placed in the Leake County Jail.