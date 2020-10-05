Attala SO investigating vandalism of county property

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism of a county vehicle.
According to Deputy Zelie Shaw, the door window of a John Deer 6330 tractor was broken some time between Sept. 23 – Sept. 25.
The tractor was parked at the intersection of Attala Road 1106 and 1107
Shaw said there were Atv/ Utv tire impressions near the tractor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.
You can also contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.
All information will be confidential.