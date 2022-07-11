Attala SO makes arrest following stand off

HomeAttalaAttala SO makes arrest following stand off

One person is behind bars following a stand off with law enforcement in Attala County.

On Sunday July 10, 2022, the Attala County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning an armed intruder barricaded inside a deer camp.

A roughly 5 hour standoff occurred between the suspect, Sean Hinson, and Attala County Deputies.

Sheriff Tim Nail requested the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team, however, Hinson was taken into custody before their arrival.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

