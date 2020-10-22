Attala SO makes drug and weapons arrests

On Oct. 21, 2020 Attala County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the Natchez Trace.

Two subjects approached the checkpoint and K9 Deputy Scott Chunn noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

K9 Victor alerted on the vehicle and a search of the vehicle and subjects revealed approximately 12.0 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms with high capacity magazines.

Nakia Kevin Lewis of Pearl was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony, Weapon Possession by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Janvel Marquis Lewis of Pearl was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Both subjects were transported to Leake County Jail.

K9 Deputy Scott Chunn made the arrest with the assistance of Natchez Trace Rangers Brandon Higgins, Pete Walker, and Justin Skewes.