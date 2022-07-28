Attala SO makes narcotics arrest

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022.

Jerome Fuller, is charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon. Fuller was given an initial appearance and bond was set by Attala County Justice Court. Other arrests are expected.

More details will be provided as available.