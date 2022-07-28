HomeLocalAttala SO makes narcotics arrest

Attala SO makes narcotics arrest

by

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022.

Jerome Fuller, is charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon. Fuller was given an initial appearance and bond was set by Attala County Justice Court. Other arrests are expected.

More details will be provided as available.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

A Crash and a Fight in Attala

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

Deputies in Attala clean up early morning storm damage, reports of trespassing

Domestic Disturbances, Minor Crash, and more in Attala

Attala County Shooting Under Investigation

Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala