The Attala County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen side-by-side.

On Oct. 21, 2020, an investigation led by Chief Investigator Mark Hill led to the recovery of a 2018 Polaris Razor side by side ATV.

The vehicle was stolen from the Highway 440 area of Attala County and was recovered outside West, MS in Holmes County with the assistance of Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was returned to the owner and the investigation into the theft is ongoing.