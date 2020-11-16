Attala SO searching for armed robbery suspects

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning an armed robbery that took place at Dollar General on Highway 12 West in Sallis.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, three black males entered the store and held the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

Information could result in a reward of up to $2500.00 and you can remain anonymous.