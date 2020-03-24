Attala Steel Industries COVID-19 statement

Attala Steel Industries has released a statement concerning COVID-19.

“In response to several inquiries from the community about cases of COVID-19 at our facility in Kosciusko, we would like to ease any and all concerns. Attala Steel Industries places the safety of our employees as our number one priority. To date there have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus among our employees. We are monitoring the health of our workers daily to watch for signs of the virus. We have asked them to adhere to social distancing where possible and avoid any unnecessary congregating of employees at work. We will continue to monitor our employees’ health and the state of the COVID-19 crisis in our community on a daily basis. If anything changes our employees will be the first to know. Please feel free to call our office at 662-289-1980 with any concerns.”

Sincerely,

Mark Lindsey