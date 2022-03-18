Attala Units sent to a 3 car crash

5:50 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance that happened at America’s Best Inn on Veterans Memorial Drive.

11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to a residence on Madison Street for an assault that occurred there.

2:08 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on HWY 19 South near the Zama area. Only minor injuries were reported.

2:15 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 South near Lawrence’s Grocery. No injuries were reported.