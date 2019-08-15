Attala’s Got Talent winners crowned to open Central MS Fair

The best talent in central Mississippi took the stage Wednesday night at the Attala County Coliseum for the Attala’s Got Talent competition.

From singing to dancing, 11 acts took the stage to perform for the opening night of the Central MS Fair.

Alayna Richardson was crowned the overall winner and the winner in the Youth 2 division. Richardson won with her performance of the song “Gravity” from the musical “Wicked.”

“Weez” Phillips came in second place with a dramatic reading of an original poem. Grayson Blaylock captured third place with an original dance performance.

Attala’s Got Talent Division Winners:

Adult Division

1st Place – Gabriel Sanders

2nd Place – Preston Sanders

3rd Place – Michael Johson

Youth Division 2

1st Place – Alayna Richardson

2nd Place – “Weez” Phillips

3rd Place – Hannah Eubanks

Youth Division 3