7:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident on Highway 12 East in front of Quick Lube. No injuries were reported.

10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Road 2104 when a caller reported someone attempting to break into their home.

11:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies returned to the residence on Attala Road 2104 when the vehicle from the attempted break-in was spotted in the area.