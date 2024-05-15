Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse in Leake and Attala

Big Deals!
REGGIE T CLAYTON, 19, of Carthage, Attempted Murder, CPD.  Bond $150,000.

 

JAMARION K COOK, 27, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ISAIAH M JENKINS, 26, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RONDEY Q LEFLORE, 48, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $286.

 

BRANDY M MOORE, 42, of Sebastopol, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 53, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

ZACHARY S WAGGENER, 23, of Kosciusko, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

ROBERT L WOODSON, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

