Attempted Murder, Burglaries, Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

CHRISTOPHER C COOPER, 27, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Circuit, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

THOMAS C FOWLER, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID C GARNET, 46, of Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court -Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $500, $0.

 

MARTY R GASTON, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KINLEY D GATES, 41, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER P GIPSON, 36, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $25,000, N/A.

 

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 34, of West, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

YVETTE GRAY, 54, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER O LEACH, 35, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000,  N/A.

