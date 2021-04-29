Audio: Attala County Farmers Market to open this weekend

The Attala County Farmers Market will hold its grand opening for 2021 this weekend.

Market hours are from 8:00 am – noon Friday and Saturday.

Some items available will be greens, honey, baked goods, eggs, local beef, seafood,



The Smoke and Roll Food truck will also be on hand selling chicken plates.

Attala FFA members will be selling starter plants from their school greenhouse as well.

The Attala County Farmers Market is located at the intersection of Hwys 12 and 35 in Kosciusko.

Audio: Attala County Farmers Market Director Kenneth Georgia