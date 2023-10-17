Audio: Discussing Landrum Field and “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals” on The BreckFast Show

Nash Nunnery, author of “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals,” visited The BreckFast Show Tuesday morning.

The book highlights Landrum Field and other historic Mississippi high school football stadiums.

Award winning Mississippi artist Marhsall Ramsey provided illustrations for each stadium.

Nunnery was also the featured guest at Monday’s meeting of the Kosciusko Rotary Club.

Copies of “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals” are available on sale select bookstores across the state or by contacting Nunnery on Facebook.

Audio: