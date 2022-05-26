Audio: Breck and BMO talk with MS State’s softball’s Aspen Wesley

BMO in the MO’rning – On a special edition of a “HERsDAY” Edition of the 2022 MAB Morning Show of the Year, Brian “B-MO” Montgomery and Breck Riley were joined by former Neshoba Central Lady Rocket and current Mississippi State Bulldog Aspen Wesley. The Bulldog softball team destroyed the #2 ranked Florida State Seminoles in the Tallahassee Regions to advance and now host the Super Regionals in the NCAA WCWS. The victory marks the first time in the programs history the team has advanced this far. and with Aspen, the pride of the MBCI, Neshoba County and the State of Mississippi scheduled to take the mound in Friday’s game against Arizona, she took the time to hang with the boys this morning.

“As a Seminole, (Brian went to FSU) and now calling Mississippi home, the amount of pride I have in Aspen’s story to make it to where she is, far outweighs the sting of her shutting the ‘Noles out” Brian said, “The amount of time she put in, the long days of practice, the sacrifices made growing up and the pride she takes in the trail she’s blazed for not only her tribe, but Native Americans is something I’m proudest of. She is truly remarkable!” The team squares off for a best of three series, beginning Friday is sold out and with the victory, means a lot of national attention and we are truly blessed and thankful for the time Aspen shared with us this morning!

Catch the interview in its entirety on the B-MO in the MO’rning YouTube channel by clicking here and below is how it sounded this morning LIVE on Mississippi’s Superstar Country Kicks 96!

B-MO would like to thank both Aspen and Brian Ogden, the Associate Director – Communications (Softball, Football) for their time and appreciation in making this happen!

B-MO and Breck welcome her to the show, as they discuss Aspen dominance not only in her college career, but her high school career.

Aspen discusses the preparation time they had for FSU, the transition from high school to college, plus how crazy things got with congratulations, DM’s and mentions she received after the tram advanced.

Aspen has words of advice for young hopefuls wanting to take their game to next level and what it takes to get there, and when she discovered her passion for the game!

Aspen talks about “the vibe” Nusz Park should have over the weekend!

Aspen discusses what it means to her to represent the MBCI

Aspen Breck and BMO discuss player superstitions and how the boys may have played a part in the teams success

Aspen discusses more of her own superstitions and we wrap things up