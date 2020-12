This morning on The Breckfast Show, we called into “Dial-a-Carol.”

“Dial-a-Carol” is a service where you can call and listen to Christmas Carols sung by students at the University of Illinois.

The service is available 24 hours a day from Dec. 10 – Dec. 17.

The phone number to call is 217-332-1882.

For more information, visit Dial-a-Carol on Facebook.

We decided to give them a call during the show this morning.