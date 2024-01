Keep an eye out for Breezy 101’s Giva Kavali in a new season of a popular NetFlix series.

Gina is set to make an appearance in Season 2 of the Emmy award winning series “Love on the Spectrum.”

The series follows “people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.”

Gina appeared on The BreckFast Show this week to explain how she ended up on the show.

Season 2 of “Love on the Spectrum” debuted today (Friday, Jan. 19) on NetFlix.