Audio: Callie Prince on Breezy 101

It was a fun morning on Kicks 96.7 and Breezy 101.1. Philadelphia’s own Callie Prince performed live on-air with LollyDude and Breck Riley. It was a special simulcast between “The Main Event” and “Good Morning Kosciusko.”Callie is a former contestant in the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition. Listen to the segments below.
Segment 1: Callie plays her hit “Right Back Home”
Segment 2: Callie debuts a brand new song called “Look at You”
Segment 3: Listen to Callie’s play “On a Heartbreak” and hear her new single “Into It”
‘
Facebook Live: