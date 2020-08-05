Audio: Callie Prince on Breezy 101

It was a fun morning on Kicks 96.7 and Breezy 101.1. Philadelphia’s own Callie Prince performed live on-air with LollyDude and Breck Riley. It was a special simulcast between “The Main Event” and “Good Morning Kosciusko.”Callie is a former contestant in the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition. Listen to the segments below.

Segment 1: Callie plays her hit “Right Back Home”

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/8hgg33j88h3k9ft/CALLIE%201.mp3

Segment 2: Callie debuts a brand new song called “Look at You”

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/khyjptgafzistj8/CALLIE%202.mp3

Segment 3: Listen to Callie’s play “On a Heartbreak” and hear her new single “Into It”

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/w0j75j9d9sqvrnu/CALLIE%203.mp3

Facebook Live: