Audio: Chris Davis speaks with US Rep. Bennie Thompson

Congressman Bennie Thompson welcomes the debate before Wednesday’s vote to ratify the presidential election. He says it’s a way for people who disagree, to express their concerns. But, he doesn’t believe it will change the outcome.

“This is what the Constitution provides for. But, I think at the end of the debate Joe Biden will get the majority of the Electoral College votes,” he said.

Thompson, a Democrat who represents the Mississippi Delta in DC, along with Attala and Leake counties, said he agrees with Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, that it’s not a good idea to not accept the electors in states where the election was contested.

He said that he has gotten calls in his office claiming election fraud, and has engaged with the callers.

“I’ve had a number of people call my office in the last week or so saying the election was fraud, there was cheating and during the course of the discussion, I said, what kind of fraud went on? I could not get any specifics from anyone who called. So, I think it’s more the Trump supporters not being able to take the fact that their candidate lost.”

Thompson said the American way is to settle differences at the ballot box, and after that, in court.

“The Trump administration has been to court over 60 times and they have not won a case and the majority of the judges who decided on the cases were Republican-appointed judges. It wasn’t like the Democrats had anything to do with it. But, even Republican judges who had the opportunity to look at the facts and the majority of them always say, you haven’t presented any facts.”

Thompson is voting to accept the election and said the only thing left is to swear Mr. Biden in as president, Jan. 20.

