The City of Kosciusko has announced new guidelines for adopting pets, dogs specifically.

Dogs can be adopted from the city for $75.

That $75 will include a rabies vaccine and the animal being spayed or neutered.

Additionally, more guidelines include a $20 fee, plus a $5/day boarding fee, to reclaim your dog if it has been taken to the pound.

These guidelines are in response to packs of wild dogs that have been roaming the city and attacking smaller pets and even people.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle