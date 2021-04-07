Audio: City of Kosciusko hires new building inspector

The City of Kosciusko has hired a new building inspector.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen, the board approved the hire of Richie Armstrong.

Armstrong currently works for the Kosciusko School District, but will begin work for the city on April 16.

The Kosciusko Building Official is responsible for implementing building and zoning codes within the city. That person is also in charge of public hearings on unclean properties.

Former building inspector Brent Busbea announced his resignation in March.

He has served in that position for 11 years.

