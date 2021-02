Darren Milner from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership visited The Breckfast Show Friday to talk about the upcoming movie night at Jason Niles Park, Natchez Trace Festival, and other spring planned events for the spring.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/3dutpmtzbau1uqn/Darren%20on%20The%20Breckfast%20Show%20Feb.%2026.mp3