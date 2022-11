Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Dave Barnes called into The BreckFast Show Monday morning.

Barnes spoke about his time growing up in Kosciusko and previewed his upcoming show at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Audio: Dave Barnes calls into The BreckFast Show

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/2ymkqhh0tckfetz/Dave%20Barnes%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show%20Full.mp3

Tickets for that show can be purchased here.