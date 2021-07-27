Home » Attala » Audio: Discussing Kosciusko School District Back-to-School Bash on The Breckfast Show

Audio: Discussing Kosciusko School District Back-to-School Bash on The Breckfast Show

Posted on

Corrie Ramage with the Kosciusko School District appeared on The Breckfast Show Tuesday morning to preview the upcoming Back-to-School Bash that’s set for Thursday night.

