Sandy McBride visited The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/fbcmvkubqf5sop1/Sandy%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show%20March%2015.mp3

This year’s pageant is Friday, April 21 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Pageant registration forms can be found HERE.