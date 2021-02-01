Audio: Food Truck Frenzy coming to downtown Kosciusko

Food Truck Frenzy is coming to downtown Kosciusko in March.

The event is set for Tuesday, March 23 in the parking lot across from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office on N Natchez Street.

Several food trucks already park and serve in Kosciusko throughout the week and some of those will be include in the frenzy said KAP Executive Director Darren Milner.

Other details are still being ironed out as far as times and the amount of trucks that will be involved.

Call the KAP office for more information at 662-289-2981.

Audio: Darren Milner