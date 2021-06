Former Mississippi State baseball player, and Kosciusko native, Barry Patton called in to The Breckfast Show this morning to discuss his time playing in the College World Series and what he thinks of the Bulldogs’ championship series against Vanderbilt.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/pc0ss1ijxa139kg/Barry%20Patton%20on%20The%20Breckfast%20Show.mp3