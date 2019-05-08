Audio: French Camp Frontier Day Director Bo Kirby

A monument commemorating the War of 1812 will be unveiled in French Camp during the annual Frontier Day Celebration Saturday, May 11.

Few Americans are aware that the town of French Camp on the Natchez Trace played a key role in the War of 1812.

Prior to the Battle of New Orleans, Andrew Jackson staged his militia forces in French Camp, then returned to the community after the battle to rest and recuperate. Three wounded members of Jackson’s forces passed away and were buried in French Camp area.

The monument dedication will be part of Frontier Day, an annual French Camp event that draws hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Director Bo Kirby said “This year’s event will be our biggest ever, with crafts, food and entertainment of all kinds. Even a petting zoo. It is going to be great fun for the entire family!”

The day will also feature wagon train rides, craft demonstrations, historical reenactments, treasure hunts for kids, inflatables, and much more throughout the day.

Admission and parking are Free.

Visit Frontier Day on Facebook for more information.

Schedule: