Grammy award winning blues musician Charle Musselwhite called into The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to preview his show this weekend in Kosciusko.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/twx6mayluj6h868/85000_Charlie%20Musselwhite%20Interview%20for%20BreckFast%20Show.mp3

Musselwhite will play a homecoming show at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 pm.

Find tickets and more information here.