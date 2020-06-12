Audio: Ground beef and steaks coming to Attala County Farmers Market

Message from the Attala County Farmers Market

Starting this weekend “Wildlands Beef” will make its debut at your local farmers market.

Ground beef will open at $5 per pound. Rib Eye, T-Bone, and New York Strip steaks will start at $7.50 per pound.

Come out this Friday and Saturday between 8a.m. to Noon to find awesome prices on beef you can feel great about feeding your family. Attala County Farmers Market is committed to supporting local farmers and supplying safe affordable food for our citizens.

In addition to beef, don’t forget that you market also has available: collard greens, cabbage, squash, cucumbers, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, red & white new potatoes, broccoli, ginger, starter plants, and cut flowers. We have boiled peanuts and pork skins as well.

We care about our customers and continue to ensure their safety by applying social distancing rules, sanitizing surfaces and hands between transactions, wearing gloves and masks, and prepackaging all items. We’ll look for you at the market. Be safe, and continue to “Buy local, Eat fresh, and Live well.”

Audio: Kenneth Georgia – Attala County Farmers Director