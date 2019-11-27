Audio: Helping Hands and Citizen’s National Bank Angel Tree program aims to provide Christmas gifts for those in need

Helping Hands Ministries and Citizen’s National Bank of Kosciusko have your chance to give back this holiday season with the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program provides gifts to children and senior citizens for the holiday season.

Trees are located at both the Hwy 12 and downtown CNB locations in Kosciusko. On the trees, are different colored angel ornaments.

Each angel represents a child or senior citizen that can be “adopted” for the Christmas season.

Blue Angels: Senior Citizens at the Attala County Nursing Home

Red Angels: Families

Additional colors: children

Gifts can be dropped off at both CNB locations. Gifts should be in no later than Friday, Dec. 6.

For more information, contact Helping Hands at 662-289-7031.

Audio: Matt Tucker, Helping Hands Ministries