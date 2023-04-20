Audio: Here’s why Gilliland Street isn’t being paved with other Kosciusko streets

As several streets in Kosciusko are being paved in an ongoing project, Gilliland Steet, one of the streets that’s in the most need of repair, isn’t one of them.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle called it “the worst street in town” during this week’s Minute with the Mayor during The BreckFast Show.

So why isn’t it on the list to be paved?

Well, the mayor explained that the street is so bad, that just repaving the street won’t fix the problem.

“The only way we can fix it, according to the engineers, you have got to pull all the concrete up, pull all the dirt out from under it and go back and start over,” said Kyle.

The city is spending approximately $3.5 million on the ongoing street paving project, which covers over 15 streets.

The price tag for Gilliand Street alone is estimated at $2.1 million.

However, Kyle said the city has applied for a federal grant that would provide funds to begin the much needed repair to the street and that he should know this summer if the city has been awarded the grant.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle discusses Gilliland Street during the April 19 “Minute with the Mayor” on The BreckFast Show