We caught up with Holmes Community College men’s basketball coach Jason Flanigan to get his thoughts on his season, the Region 23 championship, and the team’s opponent in the opening round of the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchison, KS.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/20djl88nh28d8ry/85000_Holmes%20CC%20head%20coach%20Jason%20Flanigan.mp3