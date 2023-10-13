Audio: Holmes CC releases 2023 Homecoming Schedule of events

Holmes Community College has released the full schedule of events for its 2023 Homecoming.

Homecoming will be held on the Goodman Campus Thursday, Oct. 26.

Planned activities for the day include the Career & Transfer Fair, performances by the Coachmen/Connection/Concert Chorale, presentation of the Homecoming court and more.

The day will be highlighted by the Homecoming football game against Northwest at 3:00 pm.

For more information on Homecoming, visit https://events.holmescc.edu/hoco-2023/schedule.

Audio: HCC Coordinator of Alumni Affairs Katherine Ellard previews all the 2023 HCC Homecoming festivities