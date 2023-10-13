HomeAttalaAudio: Holmes CC releases 2023 Homecoming Schedule of events

Audio: Holmes CC releases 2023 Homecoming Schedule of events

by
SHARE NOW

Holmes Community College has released the full schedule of events for its 2023 Homecoming.

Homecoming will be held on the Goodman Campus Thursday, Oct. 26.

Planned activities for the day include the Career & Transfer Fair, performances by the Coachmen/Connection/Concert Chorale, presentation of the Homecoming court and more.

The day will be highlighted by the Homecoming football game against Northwest at 3:00 pm.

For more information on Homecoming, visit https://events.holmescc.edu/hoco-2023/schedule.

Audio: HCC Coordinator of Alumni Affairs Katherine Ellard previews all the 2023 HCC Homecoming festivities

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Servpro Coaches Show – October 12, 2023

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – October 11, 2023

Attala County poll worker training schedule

Audio: Waste Management releases information on new garbage pickup operations

Week 9 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Servpro Coaches Show – October 5, 2023