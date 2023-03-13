Audio: Holmes CC students write and produce Christian rap song

A class at Holmes Community College has released a song completely written and produced by students.

The song is called “Watch Over Me” and it was written by students in Mike Yates’ Computer Recording I class.

“At the beginning of our Computer Recording I class, the plan was to begin individual projects,” said Yates. “However, some of the students were struggling due to recent deaths of their loved ones and other life conflicts.”

To help deal with these conflicts and emotions, Yates made a change and had the team work on a group project.

“Just in conversation before class started I could tell a few of them were struggling and the discussion started about what was going on in their life and we used it to write this song. It was a healing process in itself to let it all out in song.”

Yates said the discussion led the group to a verse in the Bible: Psalm 121: 5-8, which is where the song got its title.



“Teaching and instruction isn’t always about just lecture and application. Relating to them and walking them through life is part of my job where I get to help the students succeed while pursuing an education.”

Students involved in the project are Cray Cairncross, Dy’lan Roberson, JaMarcus Brown, and Cameron Weatherby.

The complete song and lyrics can be found below.

Audio: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/7l73ibbvnldbw02/Watch%20Over%20Me%20-%20Holmes%20CC%20Song.mp3

Lyrics:

Watch Over Me

Written and produced by

Cray Cairncross, Dy’lan Roberson

JaMarcus Brown, Cameron Weatherby

Mike Yates

Intro

Psalm 121: 5-8 states

The Lord watches over you

The Lord is your shade at your right hand

The sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night.

The Lord will keep you from all harm

He will watch over your life

The Lord will watch over your coming and going

Both now and forevermore.

Verse 1

Had some goals, felt ambitious

Went downhill, saw some weakness

Loads of debt, tough decisions

Loved one passed away now I’m in a tough position

Lot’s of family drama I can’t handle all the stress

Man, I’m upset,

I am not getting no rest

Mind going east and the west

Feels like a test,

Can’t put no trust in nobody

Man now I’m just feeling depressed

I go to church and

I went to go talk to the Lord

And now I be feeling so blessed

Thoughts in my brain

From all this pain

Man, I’m just trying to stay in my lane

Chorus

(Watch over me)

I got a long road that I’m taking

I am success up in the making

I know that one day I’m destined for greatness (Watch over me)

Living fast I get way too impatient

So much pain I really can’t take it

Got the feeling you’ve been watching me lately

(Watch over me)

All of the problem gotta face it

A broken heart, hard to replace it

I got a vision I need to embrace it

(Watch over me)

Watching me so I know you a witness

So you can help me and handle the business

All of these people by testing my limits

Verse 2

Oh yeah testing my limits

Have you ever did something you know it wasn’t right

But you had to go eat so you did it?

I got some things on my mind like the cap of my head

But some things get way too explicit

I gotta get to the bag,

Gotta run up some cash right now because I’m on a mission

God keep holding me, and watch over me,

And don’t let ‘em blur up my vision

Tired of the fake love

People been sleeping on me

I’mma make ‘em wake up

Late nights I stay up

Thinking of a few ways I can get my cake up

Feel like they hate us

I been feeling down, still holding my face up

Tired of the fake friends

People keep switching up

They don’t keep it ten-ten

Think I’m going blind

I got day one’s people I’ll never see again



Chorus

(Watch over me)

I got a long road that I’m taking

I am success up in the making

I know that one day I’m destined for greatness (Watch over me)

Living fast I get way too impatient

So much pain I really can’t take it

Got the feeling you’ve been watching me lately

(Watch over me)

All of the problems gotta face it

A broken heart, hard to replace it

I got a vision I need to embrace it

(Watch over me)

Watching me so I know you a witness

So you can help me and handle the business

All of these people by testing my limits



Bridge

I hope you watch over me

I hope you know I miss you G

I wish I had a time machine

So you could take a ride with me

I hope you watch over me

I hope you know I miss you T

I wish I had a time machine

So you could take a ride with me