Audio: Holmes CC students write and produce Christian rap song

A class at Holmes Community College has released a song completely written and produced by students.
The song is called “Watch Over Me” and it was written by students in Mike Yates’ Computer Recording I class.
“At the beginning of our Computer Recording I class, the plan was to begin individual projects,” said Yates. “However, some of the students were struggling due to recent deaths of their loved ones and other life conflicts.”
To help deal with these conflicts and emotions, Yates made a change and had the team work on a group project.
“Just in conversation before class started I could tell a few of them were struggling and the discussion started about what was going on in their life and we used it to write this song. It was a healing process in itself to let it all out in song.”
Yates said the discussion led the group to a verse in the Bible: Psalm 121: 5-8, which is where the song got its title.
“Teaching and instruction isn’t always about just lecture and application. Relating to them and walking them through life is part of my job where I get to help the students succeed while pursuing an education.”
Students involved in the project are Cray Cairncross, Dy’lan Roberson, JaMarcus Brown, and Cameron Weatherby.
The complete song and lyrics can be found below.
Audio:
Lyrics:
Watch Over Me
A broken heart, hard to replace it
I got a vision I need to embrace it
(Watch over me)
Watching me so I know you a witness
So you can help me and handle the business
All of these people by testing my limits
Oh yeah testing my limits
Have you ever did something you know it wasn’t right
But you had to go eat so you did it?
I got some things on my mind like the cap of my head
But some things get way too explicit
I gotta get to the bag,
Gotta run up some cash right now because I’m on a mission
God keep holding me, and watch over me,
And don’t let ‘em blur up my vision
Tired of the fake love
People been sleeping on me
I’mma make ‘em wake up
Late nights I stay up
Thinking of a few ways I can get my cake up
Feel like they hate us
I been feeling down, still holding my face up
Tired of the fake friends
People keep switching up
They don’t keep it ten-ten
Think I’m going blind
I got day one’s people I’ll never see again
Chorus
(Watch over me)
I got a long road that I’m taking
I am success up in the making
I know that one day I’m destined for greatness (Watch over me)
Living fast I get way too impatient
So much pain I really can’t take it
Got the feeling you’ve been watching me lately
(Watch over me)
All of the problems gotta face it
A broken heart, hard to replace it
I got a vision I need to embrace it
(Watch over me)
Watching me so I know you a witness
So you can help me and handle the business
All of these people by testing my limits
Bridge
I hope you watch over me
I hope you know I miss you G
I wish I had a time machine
So you could take a ride with me
I hope you watch over me
I hope you know I miss you T
I wish I had a time machine
So you could take a ride with me