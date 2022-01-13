Audio: Holmes CC welding instructor visits The BreckFast Show

Holmes Community College welding instructor Nathan Hutchinson visited The BreckFast Show Thursday morning.

Hutchinson teaches welding at The Attala Center in Kosciusko and registration for the class is going on through Friday.

Students in the program will develop skills in the use of arc welders, oxyacetylene torches and plasma cutting machines. Gas tungsten arc welding techniques are taught on both ferrous and nonferrous materials. Classroom instruction is provided in blueprint, welding, welding theory and welding machines. This program leads to a Technical Certificate, Advanced Technical Certificate or an Associate of Applied Science Degree.

Listen to the complete interview below and contact Hutchinson at 662-290-0808 or dhutchinson@holmescc.edu for more information.