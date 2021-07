The husband-wife duo of Justin and Robin Cuellar visited The Breckfast Show Friday to talk about the martial arts world championships they brought back to Kosciusko following this year’s ISKA US Open tournament in Orlando, FL.

Segment 1: Introduction and what all world championships they won

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/b0awc9xboad4etx/105082.mp3

Segment 2: Other members of the team

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/7v73vmzgyuvwhfi/105083.mp3

Segment 3: How to follow the team on social media and where you can see them in person

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/doh9wzolvnni5zy/105084.mp3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by j u s t i n c u e l l a r (@kfd.bravo3)