Audio: Johnny Boswell gives update on Breezy 101 temporary antenna and tower construction Posted on September 14, 2021 Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell gives an update on the Breezy 101 tower in Kosciusko after it collapsed two weeks ago during a thunderstorm. https://dl.dropbox.com/s/574eiz3j6c547lx/Johnny%20gives%20an%20update%20on%20the%20Tower.mp3