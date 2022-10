Riley Hudson from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership joined The BreckFast Show Wednesday morning to preview Ghouls Night Out and Fall Festival happening this weekend in downtown Kosciusko.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/czrphpssu4gob4q/85000_Riley%20Hudson%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show%20Fall%20Festival.mp3