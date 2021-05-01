Audio: KHS graduation set for May 21

Graduation ceremonies for Kosciusko High School will be held Friday, May 21.

The graduation will be held “in person” at Landrum Field beginning at 7:00 pm.

As of this report, each students will only be allowed to bring six guests to the ceremony.

However, in a new executive order issued Friday by Tate Reeves, there were no limits set for outdoor gatherings.

District Superintendent Billy Ellzey previously said that if the state guidelines are changed prior to the ceremony, then the school may reconsider that 6-guest limit.

Here the complete statement from Ellzey in the audio file below.