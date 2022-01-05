Audio: Kosciusko aldermen approve 2% food tax; What’s next?

After months of discussion, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved a 2% tax on prepared food during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Money raised from the tax would mainly be used to fund improvements at Hugh Ellard Park in hopes to attract more travel baseball and softball tournaments.

A study presented at the final board meeting of 2021 showed how, if the food tax passed, a large weekend ball tournament could potentially bring in close to $100,000 for the city.

So now that the aldermen have approved the tax, what happens next?

“It will go to our state legislature, “said Mayor Tim Kyle. “They’ll take this up in a committee and they will pass a local private bill which actually give you [city] authority to assess the additional two percent.”

Once the legislature passes the bill, the board of aldermen would set the date for a special referendum election where the citizens of Kosciusko would vote whether or not to pass the tax. A 60% vote would be needed for the tax to pass.

You can hear more from Mayor Tim Kyle in the audio file below.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle