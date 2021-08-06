Audio: Kosciusko Main Street Director Leah Robinson visits The Breckfast Show

Kosciusko Main Street Director Leah Robinson stopped by The Breckfast Show Friday morning to announce all the events her office has planned this fall.
2021 Upcoming Kosciusko Events
- Central MS Fair- August 11-14 @ Attala County Coliseum
- Farm to Table- August 31 @ 6:30PM @ Old Town Station
- Fall Festival- October 23 from 10-3 @ Kosy Pocket Park
- Safety Parade (Halloween)- October 28 from 3:30-5:00PM, around the Square
- Christmas Lighting- November 18 @ 5:30PM, around the Square
- Merry Marketplace- Nov. 21- Dec. 21 @ KAP
- Christmas Open House- November 21
- Christmas Parade- December 6 starts @ 6:30PM, around the Square